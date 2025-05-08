Le nuove scoperte musicali della settimana – #32

Queste le nuove aggiunte dellasettimana:Samuel James – Breathe InRip Gerber – Mister HappyRMA – Seyna – Radio MixJahan Nostra – Milan FlowTony Sieber – Lo-Fi WavesStrange Little Hazards – StrideJupiter Cubero – GOLDDj Moderno – SirenasJack Horton – Set Me FreeLiz Huang – I Speak NotLove Ghost – RUNNIN' WITH THE WOLVESDUPLEXITY – WAVELESS TIDESWNKY – PHOTOStefan Certic – Roll of the DiceAlex revox Jr – Le monde selon AlexMike Donello – Point of No ReturnFarley – LifestyleSkittish – Mother NatureMaria Karakusheva – The Wild IrisDiz Does – CRACK THE CODECozy – GloryLynvy – Worami – Ocin J RemixNesseCity – Little wondersIl Freddo – FratelliJohn Consalvo – IMYShoezy – My favorite humanHyde Out – Caught in a trapFrancesca Ortolani – Book of ThelRadioactivityBig Mora – COME STAIOLIVIER BRUNIE – ça fait longtemps que je cherche qui je suisEmanuele Masini – La stregaPiriChino – FuiaMax Rael – Brighter FutureSergey Khomenko – Ukrainian KolyskovaJoe La Truite – Light SpeedMister Pablo – EnoughKen Okada Group ft.

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:Faby Médina – Elis’s WhisperSamuel James – RaptureMaldimarte – CaroselloMoroccan Throne – StafitaDUPLEXITY – Not TodayMartin Oh – NeverlandAri Fraser – The Baal Shem Tov NigunFrançois Fougère – Another TomorrowPIASTRA – Le intermittenzeSkar de Line – VignetteDESU TAEM – Which part of NO didn’t you understand?The Lovelines – Shades of BlueNina Jiers – Let You Go (Ballad Version)MYRMANN – FolkloreJonas & the Jaguar Moon – BelieverSpinus – Dove eravamo rimasti?THE DISMAS – ... 🔗.com

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:Mexico86 – CaniReijy – Si Te VasJohnny Bitcoin – Brave New WorldMatthew Heller – Bad IdeaKrohme – Ode to the ScumbagGengvej – Tanzen Sie Bitte JazztBruklin – Good Cry (Acoustic)Eghoza – HolidayCampbell McNeil – StrengthAgora Sci-Fi – PortalsIllDEST – S O L ABells and Ravens – Pick Your BattlesLa Corriveau – Under my HoodLEGRU – LEGRUSergey Khomenko – Theater SymphonyOff Grid Band – Far From HeavenMatt Glover – Gold HandcuffsÖrjan Ericson – What Can I Do?Drop Dead Lane – ... 🔗.com

Queste le nuove aggiunte della settimana:Simón – ROSESGerina – ArrepentidoPuerto Mariel – No Todo Lo Que Brilla Tiene ValorSolarrio – So Many QuestionsR Vareberg – MothersMax Ceddo – Dreaming Under the HammerMhanu – Narciso come teAfter Us All – 6 Feet UnderAlwyn Morrison – ChainedExtra Time – The Town Where Time Stood Still0-Cram – Time for ChangeBjørn Lynne – Beyond Whisper Fallsneroceleste – InermeEMOGIKO – Vita ce n’èBedolina – We Are the Clock Ourselves Againbess – Shout shy shoutStefano Del Rosso – Tempi ... 🔗.com

