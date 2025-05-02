It really really really could happen

Ultimouomo.com - It really, really, really could happen Billy Gilmour lo tengo d’occhio dal Brighton, mi ha sempre ricordato qualcosa più che qualcuno e, prima ancora di apprezzarne le qualità da calciatore, l’ho immaginato come se uscisse da una canzone pop anni Novanta, quasi certamente dei Blur, più che degli Oasis. Immaginato vestito come Damon Albarn, ma più ancora come Graham Coxon, visto uscire con una borsa sulle spalle - dal video di Park Life o dalla casa di Coffee and Tv – per andare agli allenamenti. Gilmour è un centrocampista Britpop, almeno per me, e poi è molto bravo. Certo è scozzese, e un filologo del pop direbbe che dovrebbe stare in una band scozzese, ma sono minuzie. Quando il Napoli ha comprato Gilmour mi sono detto: hanno preso uno dei Blur, le cose - che erano finite malissimo, proprio come accade quando le grandi band si sciolgono – sarebbero solo potute migliorare. 🔗 Ultimouomo.com

