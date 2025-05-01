The synod crashes into the conclave
This article was originally written in italian and can be read here. The english version is translated by artificial intelligence. After days of debating the fate of Giovanni Angelo Becciu, with cardinals from the so-called peripheries growing increasingly impatient—“How long will this go on?” one of them asked a seasoned curial cardinal seated nearby—the speeches began to heat up. With the usual rhetoric about the poor, the marginalized, the environment, and global peace pushed somewhat to the side, it became time to try to outline the profile of the man who will inherit Pope Francis’s complex legacy. Predictably, as the moment to enter the Sistine Chapel draws near, the topic of synodality has come to the forefront. This theme is dear to the cardinals farthest from Rome and somewhat less so—barring some significant exceptions—to the curial Romans. 🔗Ilfoglio.it
