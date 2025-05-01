Modern Man and the Passage of Time | Between the Certainties of the Mirror and TikTok

Time is rapidly changing. In our article, "The Modern Man and the Passage of Time: Between the Certainties of the Mirror and TikTok," we explore the tension Between self-image in the real world and the digital world. With the rise of platforms like TikTok and the constant use of social media filters, we discuss how the Modern man navigates aging and Time through these competing realities. We dive into the psychological impact of selfie dysmorphia, low self-esteem from unrealistic online expectations, and the distortion of Time perception caused by social media.Through practical advice, we offer strategies to strike a healthy balance Between online and offline life. Learn how to manage screen Time, embrace self-acceptance, and improve your relationship with your evolving appearance. 🔗 Mondouomo.it

