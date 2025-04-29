Now You See Me 3 | il trailer anticipa nuove spettacolari illusioni

trailer. Now You See Me: Now You Don't, il terzo capitolo del 'magico' franchise, arriverà nei cinema americani a novembre e il trailer regala le prime anticipazioni. Il video mostra infatti i protagonisti che, dopo essersi allontanati, tornano insieme per unire le forze e compiere una nuova missione. Il ritorno del franchise Il film Now You See Me: Now You Don't debutterà negli Usa il 14 novembre e Lionsgate ha già annunciato lo sviluppo del quarto capitolo del franchise. Il nuovo lungometraggi mostrerà il ritorno in azione degli illusionisti al centro degli eventi dei film precedenti, ma i personaggi saranno anche .

