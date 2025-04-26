VIDEO Seth Rollins al Draft NFL 2025

Draft 2025 della NFL, uno degli eventi più attesi dai fan americani e non solo. Ieri notte un volto ben noto al WWE Universe ha preso parte all'evento annunciando una delle scelte della serata. Si tratta di Seth Rollins fresco di alleanza con Paul Heyman.Seth al DraftSeth Rollins protagonista ieri notte al Draft NFL 2025. "The Visionary" ha annunciato la scelta dei Chicago Bears al secondo round del Draft. Nell'occasione la Superstar WWE ha anche trollato i fan presenti a Green Bay. Per la cronaca i Bears hanno scelto Ozzy Trapilo. Qui sotto le immagini.Seth Rollins is the @ChicagoBears hype man @WWERollins: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/31QJyLOyAx— NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025Seth Rollins is one of a kind @WWERollins: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.

