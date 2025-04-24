WWE Il Roast Of WrestleMania sta creando imbarazzo a Stamford colpa di alcune frasi pronunciate nella serata

WrestleMania 41, presso il Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theatre di Las Vegas si è svolto l'evento Roast Of WrestleMania, uno show, a pagamento, a ruota libera condotto dal comico Tony Hinchcliffe e che ha visto la presenza di Superstar quali Paul Heyman, Nia Jax, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, The Miz, Pat McAfee e altri. Questo evento, però, si è trasformato in un problema per la WWE a causa di alcune frasi quantomeno di cattivo gusto pronunciate durante la serata.WWE in imbarazzoIl Roast Of WrestleMania si è rivelato una fonte di imbarazzo per la WWE a causa di alcune frasi pronunciate durante la serata considerate quantomeno di cattivo gusto. La federazione è corsa ai ripari rimuovendo da YouTube, X, Reddit e altre piattaforme un audio di due ore relativo all'intero evento.

