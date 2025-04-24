Hunger Games Sunrise on the Reaping McKenna Grace nel cast

McKenna Grace si è unita al cast di Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, nuovo film della saga ispirata ai romanzi di Suzanne Collins.Pochi minuti fa, Deadline ha riferito che la talentuosa attrice ha ottenuto il ruolo ambito di Maysilee Donner, la collega di Haymitch Abernathy come Tributo del Distretto 12. Chi ha letto il romanzo pubblicato lo scorso marzo sa benissimo che il personaggio di Maysilee è il più vicino ad essere paragonato a quello di Katniss Everdeen, la celebre eroina dei primi quattro capitoli della saga cinematografica interpretata da Jennifer Lawrence.McKenna Grace affiancherà nel film Sunrise on the Reaping i già confermati Joseph Zada (sarà Haymitch) e Whitney Peak (la fidanzata di Haymitch). Come noto, Francis Lawrence dirigerà il film da una sceneggiatura di Billy Ray, proprio confermato nel nostro ultimo aggiornamento.

