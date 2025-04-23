Stranger Things 5 Noah Schnapp anticipa che il finale sarà devastante

Noah Schnapp, interprete di Will, ha svelato quale pensa sarà la reazione dei fan alla visione dell'episodio finale di Stranger Things. Noah Schnapp ha parlato del finale della serie Stranger Things, in arrivo dopo 5 stagioni, e i fan sembrano destinati a vivere un'esperienza emotivamente impegnativa. L'interprete di Will Byers ha infatti sostenuto che l'epilogo della storia che si svolge a Hawkins sarà 'devastante'. Un addio emozionante Le dichiarazioni sono state compiute in occasione di una nuova intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter sul red carpet del debutto a Broadway dello spettacolo teatrale Stranger Things: The First Shadow, arrivato negli Stati Uniti dopo il successo ottenuto a Londra. Noah Schnapp, spiegando quale pensa sarà la reazione dei fan alla fine di . Movieplayer.it - Stranger Things 5: Noah Schnapp anticipa che il finale sarà 'devastante' Leggi su Movieplayer.it , interprete di Will, ha svelato quale pensala reazione dei fan alla visione dell'episodiodiha parlato deldella serie, in arrivo dopo 5 stagioni, e i fan sembrano destinati a vivere un'esperienza emotivamente impegnativa. L'interprete di Will Byers ha infatti sostenuto che l'epilogo della storia che si svolge a Hawkins'. Un addio emozionante Le dichiarazioni sono state compiute in occasione di una nuova intervista rilasciata a The Hollywood Reporter sul red carpet del debutto a Broadway dello spettacolo teatrale: The First Shadow, arrivato negli Stati Uniti dopo il successo ottenuto a Londra., spiegando quale pensala reazione dei fan alla fine di .

