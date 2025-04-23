Hugh Jackman e Kate Hudson nella prima immagine di Song Sung Blue sulle note di Neil Diamond

Neil Diamond, il film è basato su una storia realmente accaduta Hugh Jackman e Kate Hudson duettano allegramente nella prima immagine di Song Sung Blue, la cui uscita è stata recentemente confermata per la fine di quest'anno. Scritto e diretto da Craig Brewer, sulla base dell'omonimo documentario del 2008, l'imminente biopic musicale vede Jackman e la Hudson nei panni del duo composto dalla coppia sposata Mike e Claire Sardina, e segue la vera storia di due artisti sfortunati che formano una tribute band di Neil Diamond. Il cast del film comprende anche Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Erika Slezak e Sean Allan Krill.

