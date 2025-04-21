WWE AAA Jeremy Borash sarà parte del team creativo della nuova AAA

team creativo della AAA: si tratta di Jeremy Borash, che a Stamford lavora come Senior Director of Content and Development in NXT, ed è il braccio destro di Shawn Michaels per lo sviluppo delle storyline. Per lui, che per oltre 15 anni ha lavorato in TNA, si tratta di un altro ruolo importante dopo quello di direttore creativo di WWE LFG. Zonawrestling.net - WWE/AAA: Jeremy Borash sarà parte del team creativo della nuova AAA Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Ad aprire il weekend di WrestleMania è stata una notizia davvero arrivata all’improvviso: la WWE ha acquistato la AAA, storica federazione messicana di lucha libre. L’annuncio è arrivato durante il pre-show di sabato, insieme alla conferma del primo PLE congiunto, Worlds Collide, che si terrà il prossimo giugno. La curiosità su come si integreranno le due federazioni è grande, e iniziano ad emergere i primi dettagli.Dalla TNA alla WWE, ora alla AAACome riportato da Lucha Libre Online, la WWE avrà un rappresentante all’interno delAAA: si tratta di, che a Stamford lavora come Senior Director of Content and Development in NXT, ed è il braccio destro di Shawn Michaels per lo sviluppo delle storyline. Per lui, che per oltre 15 anni ha lavorato in TNA, si tratta di un altro ruolo importante dopo quello di direttoredi WWE LFG.

