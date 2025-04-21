LIVE Tour of the Alps 2025 tappa di oggi in DIRETTA parte la prima tappa

DIRETTA LIVE11.33: ha preso il via ufficialmente la prima tappa11.30: La partenza della corsa è prevista alle 11:30. Vedremo a fine giornata chi sarà ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria e sarà il primo ad indossare la maglia di leader della classifica generale.11.28: L'Italia può però giocarsi opzioni molto importanti in ottica classifica generale. Antonio Tiberi della Bahrain – Victorious e Giulio Ciccone puntano ad un ruolo da assoluti protagonisti con l'obiettivo di testare la gamba in vista della corsa rosa. Da seguire con grande interesse anche la performance di Davide Piganzoli della Team Polti VisitMalta.11.25: Il Tour of the Alps rappresenta un test significativo, soprattutto per gli scalatori, in vista dell'imminente inizio del Giro d'Italia. Il canadese Derek Gee della Israel Premier Tech sembra essere il candidato principale per la conquista del successo finale.

