LIVE Tour of the Alps 2025 tappa di oggi in DIRETTA gruppo compatto ad Andalo

PCLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE11:54 a 5km al traguardo volante di Andalo, gruppo nuovamente compatto11.51: ripresi i due fuggitivi11.48: prima azione di giornata da parte di: Tommaso Nencini (Team Solution Tech – Vini Fantini) e Daniel Geismayr (Team Vorarlberg)11.46: gruppo compatto nei primi km di gara. Non si registrano azioni per il momento11.40: ci attende una prima tappa dura con ben 3129 metri di disLIVEllo, subito un banco di prova importante per chi vorrà vincere il Tour11.37: due ciclisti annunciati in partenza non hanno preso il via: Chamberlain (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) e Kretschy (Israel – Premier Tech)11.33: ha preso il via ufficialmente la prima tappa11.30: La partenza della corsa è prevista alle 11:30. Vedremo a fine giornata chi sarà ad aggiudicarsi la vittoria e sarà il primo ad indossare la maglia di leader della classifica generale.
