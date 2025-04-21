Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780

1780, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer ufficiale in attesa del debutto nelle sale, ha tra i suoi protagonisti Kevin Spacey e DJ Qualls. Kevin Spacey è uno dei protagonisti di 1780, un thriller storico diretto da Dustin Fairbanks di cui è stato condiviso online il trailer. Il progetto vede coinvolti nel team dei produttori SDS Pictures, Future Proof Films, DJ Dodd, Spero Stamboulis e Spencer Folmar. Cosa racconterà il thriller Il film 1780 sarà ambientato nelle foreste della Pennsylvania e, come anticipa il video pubblicato online, racconta quello che accade quando un militare ferito viene aiutato da un cacciatore e suo figlio. Mentre i militari britannici stanno per arrivare, i tre personaggi devono cercare di sopravvivere e fanno i conti con la dura . Movieplayer.it - Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780 Leggi su Movieplayer.it , di cui è stato condiviso il primoufficiale in attesa del debutto nelle sale, ha tra i suoi protagonistie DJ Qualls.è uno dei protagonisti di, undiretto da Dustin Fairbanks di cui è stato condiviso online il. Il progetto vede coinvolti nel team dei produttori SDS Pictures, Future Proof Films, DJ Dodd, Spero Stamboulis e Spencer Folmar. Cosa racconterà ilIl filmsarà ambientato nelle foreste della Pennsylvania e, come anticipa il video pubblicato online, racconta quello che accade quando un militare ferito viene aiutato da un cacciatore e suo figlio. Mentre i militari britannici stanno per arrivare, i tre personaggi devono cercare di sopravvivere e fanno i conti con la dura .

Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780 - Kevin Spacey è uno dei protagonisti di 1780, un thriller storico diretto da Dustin Fairbanks di cui è stato condiviso online il trailer. Il progetto vede coinvolti nel team dei produttori SDS Pictures ... (msn.com)

Kevin Spacey & DJ Qualls To Topline Revolutionary-Era Thriller ‘1780’ – Watch A Teaser - EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey (American Beauty) and DJ Qualls (The New Guy) are set to topline 1780, a new historical thriller directed by Dustin Fairbanks (Warning Shot). The film is ... (yahoo.com)

Kevin Spacey è di nuovo Frank Underwood per Netflix! Lo spot a tema House of Cards - Il premio Oscar Kevin Spacey è tornato nei panni di Frank Underwood della serie House of Cards in un nuovo spot per Netflix. (serial.everyeye.it)