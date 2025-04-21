Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780
Movieplayer.it - Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780
Kevin Spacey nel trailer del thriller storico 1780 - Kevin Spacey è uno dei protagonisti di 1780, un thriller storico diretto da Dustin Fairbanks di cui è stato condiviso online il trailer. Il progetto vede coinvolti nel team dei produttori SDS Pictures ... (msn.com)
Kevin Spacey & DJ Qualls To Topline Revolutionary-Era Thriller ‘1780’ – Watch A Teaser - EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey (American Beauty) and DJ Qualls (The New Guy) are set to topline 1780, a new historical thriller directed by Dustin Fairbanks (Warning Shot). The film is ... (yahoo.com)
Kevin Spacey è di nuovo Frank Underwood per Netflix! Lo spot a tema House of Cards - Il premio Oscar Kevin Spacey è tornato nei panni di Frank Underwood della serie House of Cards in un nuovo spot per Netflix. (serial.everyeye.it)