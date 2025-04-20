Cheech amp Chong Dietro le Quinte dell’Ultimo Film tra Risate Musica e Fratellanza

Risate? Ecco, Cheech &; Chong sono decisamente tra queste. Ma Dietro le Risate e gli sketch improvvisati, si nasconde una storia di amicizia, alti e bassi, e una passione per la comicità che li ha resi leggendari. Preparatevi, perché il 25 aprile 2025 (con alcune proiezioni speciali il 20 aprile!) uscirà nei cinema un documentario che vi farà scoprire tutto quello che non sapete su questo duo iconico. Cheech &; Chong: Il Documentario Definitivo tra Road Trip e Animazione – Da Non Perdere!Il Film, intitolato Cheech &; Chong's Last Movie, è un vero e proprio viaggio nella loro vita e nella loro carriera, un mix di interviste inedite, animazioni psichedeliche e momenti di puro divertimento. Mistermovie.it - Cheech & Chong: Dietro le Quinte dell’Ultimo Film, tra Risate, Musica e Fratellanza Leggi su Mistermovie.it Avete presente quelle coppie comiche che sembrano fatte apposta per farci sbellicare dalle? Ecco,sono decisamente tra queste. Malee gli sketch improvvisati, si nasconde una storia di amicizia, alti e bassi, e una passione per la comicità che li ha resi leggendari. Preparatevi, perché il 25 aprile 2025 (con alcune proiezioni speciali il 20 aprile!) uscirà nei cinema un documentario che vi farà scoprire tutto quello che non sapete su questo duo iconico.: Il Documentario Definitivo tra Road Trip e Animazione – Da Non Perdere!Il, intitolato's Last Movie, è un vero e proprio viaggio nella loro vita e nella loro carriera, un mix di interviste inedite, animazioni psichedeliche e momenti di puro divertimento.

