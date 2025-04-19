New York Times La mail con le richieste della Casa Bianca a Harvard è partita per errore

Harvard sarebbe scoppiata per sbaglio. Secondo il New York Times la lettera dell’11 aprile in cui venivano fatte all’ateneo richieste così estreme in materia di programmi, ammissioni e assunzioni da imporre un netto rifiuto sarebbe partita per errore. A spedire la mail è stato il consigliere giuridico del ministero della salute Sean Keveney, che fa parte della task force della Casa Bianca sull’antisemitismo. I contenuti sono autentici ma gli insider della Casa Bianca citati dal quotidiano sostengono ora che sia partita prematuramente. Altri dicono che fosse ancora solo per uso interno. Di certo la lettera è arrivata a destinazione quando i vertici di Harvard pensavano di aver aperto un dialogo con l’amministrazione che avrebbe evitato lo scontro. Ilfattoquotidiano.it - New York Times: “La mail con le richieste della Casa Bianca a Harvard è partita per errore” Leggi su Ilfattoquotidiano.it La guerra senza esclusione di colpi dell’amministrazione Trump controsarebbe scoppiata per sbaglio. Secondo il Newla lettera dell’11 aprile in cui venivano fatte all’ateneocosì estreme in materia di programmi, ammissioni e assunzioni da imporre un netto rifiuto sarebbeper. A spedire laè stato il consigliere giuridico del ministerosalute Sean Keveney, che fa partetask forcesull’antisemitismo. I contenuti sono autentici ma gli insidercitati dal quotidiano sostengono ora che siaprematuramente. Altri dicono che fosse ancora solo per uso interno. Di certo la lettera è arrivata a destinazione quando i vertici dipensavano di aver aperto un dialogo con l’amministrazione che avrebbe evitato lo scontro.

Notizie raccolte sul web: Una e-mail inviata per errore è all’origine dello scontro tra Casa Bianca e Harvard; Direttiva Elon Musk alle basi Usa, la risposta ironica su TikTok: «Cosa faccio al lavoro? Arrivo, timbro, bevo caffè. Ripeto i punti precedenti, poi faccio la spesa»; Teslacoda I dipendenti della base americana di Aviano non hanno apprezzato la mail di Musk; Cia invia a Casa Bianca mail con nomi staff, 007 a rischio; Le mail e i messaggi di Vance a Sofia Nelson, l'amico transgender che racconta l’altra faccia del vice di Trump.

New York Times: “La mail con le richieste della Casa Bianca a Harvard è partita per errore” - Secondo il New York Times la lettera dell’11 aprile in cui venivano fatte all’ateneo richieste così estreme in materia di programmi, ammissioni e assunzioni da imporre un netto rifiuto sarebbe partita ... (ilfattoquotidiano.it)

Ex-New York Times editor breaks down in tears as he apologizes to Sarah Palin for smearing her in paper - The former opinion page editor of the New York Times, James Bennet, grew emotional as he apologized to Sarah Palin in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday. (dailymail.co.uk)

HGTV star slams New York Times in furious response to 'slanted' article - Sherrod was displeased with the article after it was published last week and felt it failed to capture the true amount of work she and her husband spend on their business. (dailymail.co.uk)