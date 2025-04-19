Brandi Glanville il volto della star sfigurato da un parassita
Brandi Glanville, il volto della star sfigurato da un parassita
"Ho un parassita nel mio viso", l'agghiacciante storia dell'attrice Brandi Glanville - Brandi Glanville condivide il suo percorso di cura per tornare ad avere un viso normale. Ecco che cosa sappiamo ... (ilgiornale.it)
I was a glam TV star but now aged 52, my face is collapsing and there’s something MOVING under my skin – docs won’t help - WHEN Brandi Glanville noticed her skin swelling with ... I don't know where I would be," she saidCredit: X The reality TV star, who shot to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was ... (thesun.co.uk)
EXCLUSIVERHOBH star Brandi Glanville is 'not opposed' to music career as she unveils exclusive video for new single 'Remedy' - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville is showing off her rap skills in a new music video for her latest single, 'Remedy'. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old reality TV star dropped her ... (dailymail.co.uk)