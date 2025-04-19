Brandi Glanville il volto della star sfigurato da un parassita

Brandi Glanville, ex protagonista di Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: un misterioso problema di salute che nessuna diagnosi riesce a comprendere. Un male che, oltre a compromettere la sua salute fisica, ha avuto un impatto devastante anche sulle sue finanze e sulla sua vita quotidiana. La sostanza? Le ha sfigurato il volto.Il calvario è iniziato nell'ottobre del 2023, quando il viso dell'ex star si è inspiegabilmente gonfiato.. Da quel momento, Glanville si è sottoposta a una lunga serie di esami — TAC, risonanze magnetiche, ecografie — senza però ottenere risposte chiare. I sintomi, nel frattempo, si sono intensificati: "Si sta muovendo lungo il mio corpo. adesso è nel collo, sulla spalla, lungo il braccio", ha spiegato disperata a Us Weekly. Sul volto continuano a comparire noduli dolorosi, accompagnati da un fluido con un sapore "di pollo oleoso" e da una "secrezione acida" che sta compromettendo la salute dei suoi denti.

