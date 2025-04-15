WWE Mariah May destinata a Stamford

Mariah May potrebbe unirsi a loro una volta scaduto il suo attuale contratto con la AEW.Le affermazioni secondo cui May potrebbe essere destinata alla WWE provengono da Dave Meltzer del Wrestling Observer (via Cultaholic). Il giornalista veterano di wrestling sostiene che all’interno della AEW si pensa che May passerà alla WWE una volta scaduto il suo attuale contratto, e che chi deve saperlo in WWE sa che May vuole cambiare compagnia. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Mariah May destinata a Stamford? Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Ultimamente sono state molte di più le star della AEW che si sono dirette verso la WWE che non viceversa, e probabilmente ne vedremo ancora di più durante e nel post di questa WrestleMania Season. Si dice che la firma di Malakai Black e Miro con la WWE sia ormai una questione di “quando” piuttosto che di “se”, e ora sono emerse notizie che suggeriscono cheMay potrebbe unirsi a loro una volta scaduto il suo attuale contratto con la AEW.Le affermazioni secondo cui May potrebbe esserealla WWE provengono da Dave Meltzer del Wrestling Observer (via Cultaholic). Il giornalista veterano di wrestling sostiene che all’interno della AEW si pensa che May passerà alla WWE una volta scaduto il suo attuale contratto, e che chi deve saperlo in WWE sa che May vuole cambiare compagnia.

