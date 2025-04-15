Kurt Angle Il turn heel di Cena è una mossa geniale

Cena ha sorpreso il mondo con il suo primo heel turn in oltre vent’anni durante Elimination Chamber, lo scorso 1° marzo. Dopo aver trionfato nell’Elimination Chamber maschile, ha scioccato i fan attaccando a tradimento il suo avversario per WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes. Il 47enne ha poi stretto un’alleanza con The Rock e il rapper Travis Scott, consolidando così il suo nuovo ruolo da villain. Da allora, ha puntato il dito contro il WWE Universe, accusando i fan “tossici” di averlo bullizzato per tutta la sua carriera.In un’intervista esclusiva con Bill Apter, Senior Editor di Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt Angle, uno dei più iconici rivali di Cena, ha elogiato la direzione della storyline. Secondo l’Olympic Hero, questa svolta servirà a rendere ancora più potente il ritorno da face di Cena, che potrebbe avvenire prima del suo ritiro previsto per la fine del 2025:“È stato brillante,” ha dichiarato Angle. Zonawrestling.net - Kurt Angle:“Il turn heel di Cena è una mossa geniale” Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Johnha sorpreso il mondo con il suo primoin oltre vent’anni durante Elimination Chamber, lo scorso 1° marzo. Dopo aver trionfato nell’Elimination Chamber maschile, ha scioccato i fan attaccando a tradimento il suo avversario per WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes. Il 47enne ha poi stretto un’alleanza con The Rock e il rapper Travis Scott, consolidando così il suo nuovo ruolo da villain. Da allora, ha puntato il dito contro il WWE Universe, accusando i fan “tossici” di averlo bullizzato per tutta la sua carriera.In un’intervista esclusiva con Bill Apter, Senior Editor di Sportskeeda Wrestling,, uno dei più iconici rivali di, ha elogiato la direzione della storyline. Secondo l’Olympic Hero, questa svolta servirà a rendere ancora più potente il ritorno da face di, che potrebbe avvenire prima del suo ritiro previsto per la fine del 2025:“È stato brillante,” ha dichiarato

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 – I nostri pronostici. WWE 2K25 - la recensione. Kurt Angle insiste: "Io il manager di Chad Gable per formare un nuovo Team Angle? Sarebbe una grande idea". Kurt Angle: "Chad Gable? Mi sembra di rivedere me stesso". WWE: Contratto in scadenza anche per Chad Gable. Kurt Angle:"Penso che JBL sia il più grande heel nella storia del wrestling".

