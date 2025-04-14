WWE | Joe Gacy rompe il silenzio con un enigma numerico i Wyatt Sicks stanno tornando?

Wyatt Sicks stiano per riemergere e Joe Gacy potrebbe aver appena avviato il conto alla rovescia. La misteriosa fazione è assente dalla programmazione della WWE dal dicembre 2024, ma recentemente Gacy ha pubblicato un criptico post su Instagram che i fan non smettono di decifrare. Ha condiviso una inquietante foto in bianco e nero di sé stesso, con delle X disegnate sugli occhi e delle linee dritte sulla bocca, come se fosse stato messo a tacere. La didascalia? Solo un numero: “17” Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Joe Gacy (@joeGacy)Questo segna il terzo post consecutivo di Gacy basato su numeri. All’inizio della settimana, ha pubblicato immagini separate con le didascalie “12” e “16”, entrambe altrettanto inquietanti, suggerendo un conto alla rovescia o una linea temporale codificata legata al ritorno dei Wyatt Sicks. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Joe Gacy rompe il silenzio con un enigma numerico, i Wyatt Sicks stanno tornando? Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Sembra che istiano per riemergere e Joepotrebbe aver appena avviato il conto alla rovescia. La misteriosa fazione è assente dalla programmazione della WWE dal dicembre 2024, ma recentementeha pubblicato un criptico post su Instagram che i fan non smettono di decifrare. Ha condiviso una inquietante foto in bianco e nero di sé stesso, con delle X disegnate sugli occhi e delle linee dritte sulla bocca, come se fosse stato messo a tacere. La didascalia? Solo un numero: “17” Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Joe(@joe)Questo segna il terzo post consecutivo dibasato su numeri. All’inizio della settimana, ha pubblicato immagini separate con le didascalie “12” e “16”, entrambe altrettanto inquietanti, suggerendo un conto alla rovescia o una linea temporale codificata legata al ritorno dei

Segnala fightful.com: Joe Gacy Defeats Shawn Spears At NXT Stand & Deliver Despite Being Hit With Steel Chair By Ridge Holland - Joe Gacy beat Shawn Spears in spite of Spears having some unlikely help. Gacy bested Spears on the Countdown Show to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024. This was all in spite of the fact that Ridge Holland, ...

Come scrive fightful.com: Joe Gacy Says His Character Is 'Something Else' From Bray Wyatt - Joe Gacy signed with WWE in 2020 and was part of the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament, but it wasn't until NXT 2.0 launched that Gacy found a consistent home on television. A politically correct Gacy ...