UFC Corner 246 Un pitbull più docile di un canguro

Corner, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione dell’attesissimo UFC 314: Volkanovski Vs Lopes.Light Heavyweight bout: #8 Nikita “The Miner” Krylov Vs #11 Dominick “The Devastator” ReyesL’opener della serata tra massimi leggeri è molto semplice e, probabilmente, consacra il ritorno di Dominick Reyes, che capitalizza perfettamente sul ripetuto errore di Krylov nel lasciarsi esposto in blitz offensivi al caratteristico diretto sinistro d’incontro del Devastator, vittorioso per KO in meno di tre minuti.Winner: Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes (KO: 2:24 – R1).Featherweight bout: #13 Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell Vs Jean “Lord” SilvaL’attesissimo incontro tra Mitchell e Silva parte con un primo round nel quale i due atleti hanno modo di mostrare alcuni dei tratti caratteristici dei rispettivi gameplan, con un Silva giocoso, provocatorio, ma sempre serie pericoloso; la più grande preoccupazione per il brasiliano, ossia quella della pericolosità a terra di Mitchell, è presto smentita, grazie ad una dimostrazione magistrale di difesa nella lotta, evitando agevolmente tutti i tentativi di portare a terra l’incontro dell’avversario. Zonawrestling.net - UFC Corner 246: Un pitbull più docile di un canguro Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Un saluto a tutti i lettori di Zona Wrestling da Giammarco Ibba che da Cagliari, ma col cuore al Kaseya Center di Miami, vi dà il benvenuto all’appuntamento numero 246 di UFC, oggi sui vostri schermi in occasione dell’attesissimo UFC 314: Volkanovski Vs Lopes.Light Heavyweight bout: #8 Nikita “The Miner” Krylov Vs #11 Dominick “The Devastator” ReyesL’opener della serata tra massimi leggeri è molto semplice e, probabilmente, consacra il ritorno di Dominick Reyes, che capitalizza perfettamente sul ripetuto errore di Krylov nel lasciarsi esposto in blitz offensivi al caratteristico diretto sinistro d’incontro del Devastator, vittorioso per KO in meno di tre minuti.Winner: Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes (KO: 2:24 – R1).Featherweight bout: #13 Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell Vs Jean “Lord” SilvaL’attesissimo incontro tra Mitchell e Silva parte con un primo round nel quale i due atleti hanno modo di mostrare alcuni dei tratti caratteristici dei rispettivi gameplan, con un Silva giocoso, provocatorio, ma sempre serie pericoloso; la più grande preoccupazione per il brasiliano, ossia quella della pericolosità a terra di Mitchell, è presto smentita, grazie ad una dimostrazione magistrale di difesa nella lotta, evitando agevolmente tutti i tentativi di portare a terra l’incontro dell’avversario.

