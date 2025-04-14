Safe Superintelligence dell’ex OpenAI Sutskever valutata 32 miliardi di dollari
Lettera43.it - Safe Superintelligence dell’ex OpenAI Sutskever valutata 32 miliardi di dollari
Si apprende da msn.com: Startup AI Safe Superintelligence raccoglie oltre 1 miliardo di dollari - Per chi non lo sapesse, Safe Superintelligence è stata fondata da Ilya Sutskever. E chi sarebbe? L’ex chief scientist di OpenAI. La startup di AI sta per chiudere un finanziamento da capogiro.
futurism.com riferisce: This is wild, even for venture capitalists. - "This company is special in that its first product will be the safe superintelligence, and it will not do anything else up until then," the erstwhile OpenAI-er told Bloomberg back when he first ...
datacenterdynamics.com riferisce: AI startup Safe Superintelligence to use Google's TPU chips for research - AI startup Safe Superintelligence (SSI) has said it will be using Google ... as well as other customer stories. SSI, founded by OpenAI's co-founder and former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, is among ...