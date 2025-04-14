Il set crochet di Amanda Seyfried è comfy e chic

Amanda Seyfried ha optato per una mise boho-chic in stile Anni Settanta.L'attrice ha scelto un coordinato crochet firmato Chloé composto da cardigan aderente con volant e shorts a vita alta con volant a più strati sull'orlo. La mise è stata completata dai sandali con zeppa Maxime caratterizzati da una tomaia in TPU trasparente e plateau effetto legno. I capi crochet hanno un'allure romantica con un tocco hippie che non guasta. Mai.Amica ©RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

