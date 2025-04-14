Croc Legend of the Gobbos Remastered la Recensione

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos non sarà certo tramandato nei secoli come paradigma assoluto del genere, ma è innegabile quanto tutti noi lo ricordiamo per quel suo essere scanzonato e immediato, per la sua storia leggera che sembrava quasi una fiaba da bambini e per la sua giocabilità semplice e diretta, capace però di nascondere anche un’inaspettata difficoltà nelle fasi finali. A quasi trent’anni di distanza, questo piccolo classico torna su PS5 con una versione rimasterizzata in alta definizione che, inesorabilmente, prova a muoversi sul filo dell’equilibrio tra rispetto del passato e comfort moderno. Game-experience.it - Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remastered: la Recensione Leggi su Game-experience.it Se anche voi avete avuto una PlayStation a cavallo degli anni ’90 e, per qualche motivo, provate da sempre un amore incontrollato anche per il più strambo del platform a 3D, è estremamente probabile che quel buffo coccodrillo verde con uno zaino in spalla, nel vostro cuore da videogiocatori, un piccolo segno l’abbia lasciato.of thenon sarà certo tramandato nei secoli come paradigma assoluto del genere, ma è innegabile quanto tutti noi lo ricordiamo per quel suo essere scanzonato e immediato, per la sua storia leggera che sembrava quasi una fiaba da bambini e per la sua giocabilità semplice e diretta, capace però di nascondere anche un’inaspettata difficoltà nelle fasi finali. A quasi trent’anni di distanza, questo piccolo classico torna su PS5 con una versione rimasterizzata in alta definizione che, inesorabilmente, prova a muoversi sul filo dell’equilibrio tra rispetto del passato e comfort moderno.

