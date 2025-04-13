The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild e Tears of the Kingdom sarà possibile riparare le armi su Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2, due dei capitoli più acclamati della saga The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e Tears of the Kingdom, tornano in versione rimasterizzata, con qualche novità interessante. Tra queste, una delle più attese dai fan riguarda la possibilità di riparare le armi.Chi ha giocato ai due titoli sa bene quanto il sistema di usura delle armi e degli scudi possa essere frustrante. Dopo pochi colpi, la maggior parte dell’equipaggiamento si rompe, costringendo i giocatori a cercare sempre nuove alternative. Questo meccanismo, pur essendo parte dell’identità di gioco, ha diviso l’utenza. E ora Nintendo sembra voler offrire una soluzione parziale, senza stravolgere il bilanciamento originale.La funzione di riparazione non è integrata direttamente nel gameplay, ma passa attraverso Zelda Notes, una companion app che introduce nuove feature come trofei e premi giornalieri. Game-experience.it - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e Tears of the Kingdom, sarà possibile riparare le armi su Nintendo Switch 2 Leggi su Game-experience.it Con il debutto di2, due dei capitoli più acclamati della saga Theofof theof the, tornano in versione rimasterizzata, con qualche novità interessante. Tra queste, una delle più attese dai fan riguarda la possibilità dile.Chi ha giocato ai due titoli sa bene quanto il sistema di usura dellee degli scudi possa essere frustrante. Dopo pochi colpi, la maggior parte dell’equipaggiamento si rompe, costringendo i giocatori a cercare sempre nuove alternative. Questo meccanismo, pur essendo parte dell’identità di gioco, ha diviso l’utenza. E orasembra voler offrire una soluzione parziale, senza stravolgere il bilanciamento originale.La funzione di riparazione non è integrata direttamente nel gameplay, ma passa attraversoNotes, una companion app che introduce nuove feature come trofei e premi giornalieri.

