Ruben Amorim Drops Man United Star dopo una performance orribile contro Lyon

United Andre Onana è stato abbandonato dalla squadra per il loro scontro della Premier League contro il Newcastle United a seguito della sua disastrosa prestazione contro Lyon a metà settimana.Secondo la BBC, il manager Ruben Amorim ha preso la decisione di consentire al Camerunes di "riposare e disconnettersi" dopo che la sua esibizione nel pareggio per 2-2 Europa League ha lasciato sbalorditi i fan e gli esperti.Si dice che il resto sia temporaneo e che sia contesa per tornare alla squadra per la seconda tappa contro Lione.Andre Onana è caduto dalla squadra del Man United dopo costosi errori contro LyonLa decisione di lasciarlo cadere arriva dopo che Onana è stata direttamente responsabile di entrambi i gol segnati da Lyon all'Old Trafford.

