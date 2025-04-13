Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Battle Destiny Remastered | nuovo trailer e preorder per Switch

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED è ormai imminente. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Battle Destiny Remastered ha svelato nuovi dettagli sul gameplay e sulle caratteristiche aggiornate di questa riedizione, in arrivo il 22 maggio 2025 su Nintendo Switch e PC. Nel frattempo, è già possibile prenotare il gioco sulla console Nintendo.Un campo di battaglia da sceglierePrima di entrare nel vivo dell'azione, i giocatori dovranno scegliere la propria fazione: potranno impersonare un Naturale, ovvero un umano con modifiche genetiche, oppure un Coordinatore, esseri umani progettati geneticamente. Questa scelta influenzerà missioni, trama e unità disponibili.Una volta selezionata la fazione, sarà necessario personalizzare la propria strategia scegliendo armi primarie e secondarie, potenziandole attraverso i punti ottenuti durante le missioni.

