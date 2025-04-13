Il Man United in A Bad Bad Moment dice Amorim … come afferma Keane Boss non può credere a quanto cattivi siano i giocatori

United Ruben Amorim ha detto che la sua squadra ha commesso “molti errori” durante il loro 4-1 thrashing a Newcastle sabato-e la leggenda del club Roy Keane crede che il capo sia “scioccato” dalla mancanza di qualità nella sua squadra.Tre gol in 29 minuti del secondo tempo hanno dato alle Magpies un primo doppio della United su United in 94 anni, lasciando la squadra di Amorim un numero più stretto di punti nella zona di retrocessione rispetto al quarto posto.“Questo è davvero un brutto Momento, ma abbiamo dimostrato che possiamo alzarci e giocare di nuovo”, ha detto Amorim alla BBC Radio 5 Live. “Erano chiaramente migliori di noi, ma abbiamo fatto molti errori che hanno aiutato i nostri avversari a costruire fiducia e segnare obiettivi. Leggi su Justcalcio.com 2025-04-13 21:01:00 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals:Il manager del ManchesterRubenha detto che la sua squadra ha commesso “molti errori” durante il loro 4-1 thrashing a Newcastle sabato-e la leggenda del club Roycrede che il capo sia “scioccato” dalla mancanza di qualità nella sua squadra.Tre gol in 29 minuti del secondo tempo hanno dato alle Magpies un primo doppio dellasuin 94 anni, lasciando la squadra diun numero più stretto di punti nella zona di retrocessione rispetto al quarto posto.“Questo è davvero un bruttoo, ma abbiamo dimostrato che possiamo alzarci e giocare di nuovo”, ha dettoalla BBC Radio 5 Live. “Erano chiaramente migliori di noi, ma abbiamo fatto molti errori che hanno aiutato i nostri avversari a costruire fiducia e segnare obiettivi.

