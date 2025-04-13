CICPE Burberry China Expo Hainan offre piattaforma per brand globali

La China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) di Hainan ha costantemente dimostrato la determinazione della Cina verso l’apertura e ha rispecchiato il suo forte impegno ad espandere il proprio mercato e a condividere le opportunita’ con il mondo. Lo ha dichiarato ieri a Xinhua la presidente di Burberry Greater China. “Questo orientamento politico ha creato un ambiente di mercato stabile e aperto per le imprese, che ci offre una maggiore fiducia nell’effettuare investimenti a lungo termine e nel promuovere la crescita in Cina”, ha dichiarato Josie Zhang, presidente di Burberry Greater China, in un’intervista scritta a Xinhua. Zhang ha osservato come l’Expo offra una piattaforma preziosa per coinvolgere i partner locali in Cina.“Approfondendo la cooperazione con le varie parti interessate, puntiamo a esplorare nuove opportunita’ di mercato e a raggiungere una crescita reciproca”, ha dichiarato.
