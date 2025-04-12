The Bodyguard Il remake del film ha ora un regista

remake di The Bodyguard, classico da noi noto come Guardia del Corpo.Da anni oramai in fase di produzione, il film sembra aver finalmente trovato il suo regista in Sam Wrench, autore del film-concerto uscito lo scorso anno “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”. A confermare la notizia un articolo del the Hollywood Reporter. La fonte ha aggiunto che Sam Wrench si occuperà di dirigere su una sceneggiatura firmata in ultima battuta da Jonathan Abrams (Giurato numero 2). Nessun attore è stato al momento accostato ai due ruoli chiave del film.Seguiranno ovviamente nuovi aggiornamenti.The Bodyguard (Guardia del Corpo) Il film OriginaleL’originale The Bodyguard è stato diretto da Mick Jackson nel lontano 1992, mentre nel cast figuravano Kevin Costner e la compianta Whitney Houston. Universalmovies.it - The Bodyguard | Il remake del film ha ora un regista Leggi su Universalmovies.it Warner Bros. Pictures sta muovendo passi importanti in relazione all’annunciatodi The, classico da noi noto come Guardia del Corpo.Da anni oramai in fase di produzione, ilsembra aver finalmente trovato il suoin Sam Wrench, autore del-concerto uscito lo scorso anno “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”. A confermare la notizia un articolo del the Hollywood Reporter. La fonte ha aggiunto che Sam Wrench si occuperà di dirigere su una sceneggiatura firmata in ultima battuta da Jonathan Abrams (Giurato numero 2). Nessun attore è stato al momento accostato ai due ruoli chiave del.Seguiranno ovviamente nuovi aggiornamenti.The(Guardia del Corpo) IlOriginaleL’originale Theè stato diretto da Mick Jackson nel lontano 1992, mentre nel cast figuravano Kevin Costner e la compianta Whitney Houston.

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

Remake di The Bodyguard : Il Regista del Film di Taylor Swift Dirigerà il Nuovo Film!

Preparati per un tuffo nel passato! Il cult movie The Bodyguard, reso iconico da Whitney Houston e Kevin Costner, sta per tornare con un remake targato Warner Bros. E indovina chi è al timone? ...

Vertigo : il remake del film di Alfred Hitchcock con Robert Downey Jr. è ufficialmente in programma

È in arrivo un remake di Vertigo di Alfred Hitchcock, e lo scrittore Steven Knight ritiene di essere “un idiota” a cercare di adattare il film classico. L’amato thriller psicologico del 1958 è ...

Mister Movie | Chi è Rapunzel nel film Disney live-action? Attrici in lizza per il remake

I fan di tutto il mondo sono in fermento per le indiscrezioni sul casting del live-action di "Rapunzel", una rivisitazione dell'amato classico animato Disney del 2010. Dopo l'annuncio del ...

The Bodyguard | Il remake del film ha ora un regista. Warner Bros annuncia il remake del cult Guardia del corpo. Sarà diretto da Sam Wrench. «The Bodyguard», siamo pronti per il remake?. The Bodyguard: arriva il remake del celebre film con Whitney Houston. The Bodyguard: sta arrivando il remake del film con Whitney Houston e Kevin Costner. The Bodyguard, Kevin Costner 'amerà per sempre' Whitney Houston: "Sul set le ho fatto una promessa". Ne parlano su altre fonti

Il quotidiano universalmovies.it ha riportato che: The Bodyguard | Il remake del film ha ora un regista - Warner Bros. Pictures sta muovendo passi importanti in relazione all'annunciato remake di The Bodyguard, classico da noi noto come Guardia del Corpo.

Dalle pagine di msn.com si apprende che: 'The Bodyguard' remake in works with new director and script - This remake of the beloved classic, which originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, has been in development for several years, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Come si legge su msn.com: ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake in the Works at Warner Bros. - Warner Bros. will always love you and is in the works to remake a romantic, box office ’90s hit. Warner Bros. Pictures will remake the 1992 film “The Bodyguard” starring Whitney Houston and Kevin ...