SmackDown 11 04 2025 L’affollata strada verso WrestleMania

SmackDown, in diretta dalla Climate Pledge Arena di Seattle, Washington. Un episodio ricco di azione in vista dell’imminente WrestleMania, con Cody Rhodes che torna sullo show blu per parlare della sua sfida con John Cena e un importante main event tra Randy Orton e LA Knight contro la sempre più minacciosa Bloodline.Lo show si apre con il General Manager Nick Aldis sul ring. Ricorda i momenti virali della settimana scorsa in cui è stato aggredito da Randy Orton dopo aver saputo che non aveva più un match a WrestleMania e dice di essere stato istruito a rimanere professionale nell’affrontare la questione con l’interessato. Invita Randy Orton sul ring, che suggerisce che Aldis ha preso molto personalmente l’accaduto. Orton afferma che Aldis non può aspettarsi che lui credesse che non avrebbe mai ricevuto un’RKO, ricordando di aver pagato doppia multa in anticipo l’ultima volta. Zonawrestling.net - SmackDown 11.04.2025 L’affollata strada verso WrestleMania Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Benvenuti all’analisi di, in diretta dalla Climate Pledge Arena di Seattle, Washington. Un episodio ricco di azione in vista dell’imminente, con Cody Rhodes che torna sullo show blu per parlare della sua sfida con John Cena e un importante main event tra Randy Orton e LA Knight contro la sempre più minacciosa Bloodline.Lo show si apre con il General Manager Nick Aldis sul ring. Ricorda i momenti virali della settimana scorsa in cui è stato aggredito da Randy Orton dopo aver saputo che non aveva più un match ae dice di essere stato istruito a rimanere professionale nell’affrontare la questione con l’interessato. Invita Randy Orton sul ring, che suggerisce che Aldis ha preso molto personalmente l’accaduto. Orton afferma che Aldis non può aspettarsi che lui credesse che non avrebbe mai ricevuto un’RKO, ricordando di aver pagato doppia multa in anticipo l’ultima volta.

Potrebbe interessarti anche:

WWE : John Cena confermato per SmackDown del 18 aprile prima di WrestleMania 41

Nel corso del mese di marzo, John Cena è apparso tre volte negli show WWE per alimentare la sua rivalità con Cody Rhodes. Da allora, i fan si sono chiesti se lo avrebbero rivisto prima di ...

WWE : Charlotte Flair sceglie Tiffany Stratton per WrestleMania 41 durante un caotico SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton ha il WWE Universe dalla sua parte in modo significativo da quando ha incassato il Women’s Money in the Bank e vinto il titolo. Nell’episodio di SmackDown del 14 febbraio, ...

JBL risponde alle critiche sul booking di WrestleMania 41

L’Hall of Famer della WWE JBL ha recentemente espresso il suo pensiero sulle critiche riguardanti il booking di WrestleMania41 durante un’apparizione al podcast Something To Wrestle ...

Dopo 17 anni wrestling WWE torna in Italia: a marzo 2025 SmackDown sarà a Bologna. Royal Rumble 2025 su DMAX: stasera in chiaro WWE con John Cena in Streaming su Discovery+. WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 11-04-2025. SmackDown Report 11-04-2025 – WWE. WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 11-04-2025. WWE: Preview WWE SmackDown 11-04-2025. Ne parlano su altre fonti

(Come riportato da spaziowrestling.it:) WWE: Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton, la WWE non cambia idea per WrestleMania - Charlotte Flair e Tiffany Stratton continuano a far discutere in vista di WrestleMania ma la WWE procede per la sua strada ...

(Ne dà notizia msn.com:) WWE SmackDown preview and streaming details (04/11/25): Full match card, show highlights, how to watch, and more - The final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas features Cody Rhodes' last appearance before facing John Cena. Rey Fenix battles Berto, and Damian Priest confronts Drew McIntyre after their ...

(Stando a quanto scrive msn.com:) WWE Smackdown (04/11/2025): Announced Matches, Predictions, How To Watch & More - WWE Smackdown is on its second last stop before the show and some matches are still being announced. A match taking place tonight will also create a Women's Tag Team Title Match at the Showcase Of The ...