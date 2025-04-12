Mariah Carey celebra il 20 anniversario di The Emancipation of Mimi

Mariah Carey celebra il 20° anniversario del suo iconico decimo album multiplatino, “The Emancipation of Mimi”. Contiene singoli pop/R&B che hanno definito un’epoca: “It’s Like That”, “We Belong Together”, “Shake It Off”, “Say Somethin'”, “Fly Like A Bird” e “Get Your Number”.Uscirà il 30 maggio per Def Jam Records/Ume: “The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)” è uno splendido cofanetto di 5 LP in vinile stampato in Tiratura Limitata e curato personalmente da Mariah. Tanto elaborato quanto completo, questo ‘must have’ per i fan unisce l’album originale e i brani più amati dell’Ultra Platinum Edition, come il singolo di successo “Don’t Forget About Us”, “Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)”, “Secret Love” e “Sprung”. Lopinionista.it - Mariah Carey celebra il 20° anniversario di “The Emancipation of Mimi” Leggi su Lopinionista.it LOS ANGELES – La pluripremiata superstar internazionale, cantautrice, cantante, attuale candidata alla Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame e artista femminile con le maggiori vendite di album di tutti i tempi,il 20°del suo iconico decimo album multiplatino, “Theof”. Contiene singoli pop/R&B che hanno definito un’epoca: “It’s Like That”, “We Belong Together”, “Shake It Off”, “Say Somethin'”, “Fly Like A Bird” e “Get Your Number”.Uscirà il 30 maggio per Def Jam Records/Ume: “Theof(20th Anniversary Edition)” è uno splendido cofanetto di 5 LP in vinile stampato in Tiratura Limitata e curato personalmente da. Tanto elaborato quanto completo, questo ‘must have’ per i fan unisce l’album originale e i brani più amati dell’Ultra Platinum Edition, come il singolo di successo “Don’t Forget About Us”, “Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do)”, “Secret Love” e “Sprung”.

