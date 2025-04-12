La star del Man United Marcus Rashford ha dato speranza al futuro al club

Marcus Rashford ha lasciato il Manchester United in una mossa di prestito per unirsi all'Aston Villa nella finestra di trasferimento invernale.L'attaccante inglese aveva disaccordi con il manager Ruben Amorim e il manager portoghese gli hanno permesso di lasciare il club per unirsi alla squadra di UNAI Emery.Rashford ha impressionato il prestito a Villa Park, ma questo non gli garantisce ancora un futuro a lungo termine nel club.Villa ha la possibilità di rendere permanente la mossa, ma resta da vedere se vogliono farlo quest'estate.La squadra di Emery dovrà pagare a Man United £ 40 milioni se vogliono firmare permanentemente Rashford.Secondo Daily star, Rashford avrà colloqui con Ruben Amorim se tornerà al club quest'estate.L'incontro tra i due avrà luogo per liberare le loro differenze e i colloqui sui disaccordi che avevano in passato.

