TNA | Shock iMPACT Tessa Blanchard accusata di aver attaccato una leggenda del wrestling

Tessa Blanchard ha appena superato il limite e Masha Slamovich ha deciso di smettere di giocare secondo le regole.Nell’episodio del 10 aprile di iMPACT, Masha ha sganciato una vera bomba: Tessa Blanchard avrebbe “raggiunto Brooklyn e aggredito il leggendario allenatore di wrestling 83enne, Johnny Rodz.” Esatto, Rodz, WWE Hall of Famer e figura chiave nella formazione di generazioni di wrestler di alto livello, inclusa la sTessa Slamovich, sarebbe stato preso di mira dalla sua prossima sfidante a Rebellion.All’inizio della serata, Tessa aveva lasciato intendere che avrebbe fatto visita a Rodz, senza però chiarire le sue intenzioni. Aveva però lanciato una minaccia velata: “Se davvero Johnny Rodz ha ‘costruito’ Masha Slamovich, allora dimostrerò quanto sia facile distruggerla.” Ora sembra che parlasse sul serio. Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Shock iMPACT, Tessa Blanchard accusata di aver attaccato una leggenda del wrestling Leggi su Zonawrestling.net ha appena superato il limite e Masha Slamovich ha deciso di smettere di giocare secondo le regole.Nell’episodio del 10 aprile di, Masha ha sganciato una vera bomba:avrebbe “raggiunto Brooklyn e aggredito ilrio allenatore di83enne, Johnny Rodz.” Esatto, Rodz, WWE Hall of Famer e figura chiave nella formazione di generazioni di wrestler di alto livello, inclusa la sSlamovich, sarebbe stato preso di mira dalla sua prossima sfidante a Rebellion.All’inizio della serata,aveva lasciato intendere che avrebbe fatto visita a Rodz, senza però chiarire le sue intenzioni. Aveva però lanciato una minaccia velata: “Se davvero Johnny Rodz ha ‘costruito’ Masha Slamovich, allora dimostrerò quanto sia facile distruggerla.” Ora sembra che parlasse sul serio.

TNA: Shock iMPACT, Tessa Blanchard accusata di aver attaccato una leggenda del wrestling - Tessa Blanchard ha appena superato il limite e Masha Slamovich ha deciso di smettere di giocare secondo le regole. Nell’episodio del 10 aprile di iMPACT, Masha ha sganciato una vera bomba: Tessa Blanc ... (zonawrestling.net)

TNA: Tessa Blanchard tra vittoria e polemiche per la sua nuova gimmick a TNA Sacrifice - Tessa Blanchard resta una figura controversa nel mondo del wrestling. Prima di TNA Sacrifice, in un’esclusiva digitale, Blanchard ha inviato un messaggio alla sua avversaria, Léi Ying Lee. Tuttavia, ... (zonawrestling.net)

Oba Femi To Team With The Hardys, Tessa Blanchard To Compete Or Be Fired Next Thursday On TNA iMPACT! - The System (Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards) Tessa Blanchard to compete or be fired Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian Fans can find Fightful's coverage of TNA iMPACT! (fightful.com)