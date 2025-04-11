TNA | Shock iMPACT Tessa Blanchard accusata di aver attaccato una leggenda del wrestling
Tessa Blanchard ha appena superato il limite e Masha Slamovich ha deciso di smettere di giocare secondo le regole. Nell'episodio del 10 aprile di iMPACT, Masha ha sganciato una vera bomba: Tessa Blanc ... (zonawrestling.net)
TNA: Tessa Blanchard tra vittoria e polemiche per la sua nuova gimmick a TNA Sacrifice - Tessa Blanchard resta una figura controversa nel mondo del wrestling. Prima di TNA Sacrifice, in un’esclusiva digitale, Blanchard ha inviato un messaggio alla sua avversaria, Léi Ying Lee. Tuttavia, ... (zonawrestling.net)
Oba Femi To Team With The Hardys, Tessa Blanchard To Compete Or Be Fired Next Thursday On TNA iMPACT! - The System (Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards) Tessa Blanchard to compete or be fired Mance Warner vs. Sami Callihan Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian Fans can find Fightful's coverage of TNA iMPACT! (fightful.com)