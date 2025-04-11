Newcastle v Man United | line-up statistiche e anteprima

anteprima della partita di Newcastle v Man UnitedIn una settimana in cui un quinto posto nella Champions League della prossima stagione è stato confermato per i club inglesi, il Newcastle al quinto posto può mantenersi in posizione per trarre profitto assicurando una quinta vittoria consecutiva in tutte le competizioni in casa in una squadra del Manchester United e 15 punti sotto di loro.I Magpies hanno fatto luce sui sospetti che la loro vittoria finale della Coppa EFL si sarebbe rivelata una distrazione, a seguito di una vittoria in casa per 2-1 su Brentford con un thrashing di 3-0 di Leicester City lunedì, quando Jacob Murphy ha colpito due volte all’interno degli 11 minuti di apertura. Leggi su Justcalcio.com 2025-04-11 19:46:00 Non si placano le voci a seguito dell’ultima notizia. Senza troppi giri di parole, andiamo subito al sodo:della partita div ManIn una settimana in cui un quinto posto nella Champions League della prossima stagione è stato confermato per i club inglesi, ilal quinto posto può mantenersi in posizione per trarre profitto assicurando una quinta vittoria consecutiva in tutte le competizioni in casa in una squadra del Manchestere 15 punti sotto di loro.I Magpies hanno fatto luce sui sospetti che la loro vittoria finale della Coppa EFL si sarebbe rivelata una distrazione, a seguito di una vittoria in casa per 2-1 su Brentford con un thrashing di 3-0 di Leicester City lunedì, quando Jacob Murphy ha colpito due volte all’interno degli 11 minuti di apertura.

Official Newcastle United injury update – Availability ahead of Manchester United match. Amorim boccia Zirkzee, sostituito al 32’ di Manchester United-Newcastle: va dritto negli spogliatoi ma poi torna in panchina. Live Manchester United - Newcastle - Premier League: Punteggi & Highlights Calcio - 30/12/2024. Premier, i risultati della 28^ giornata: il Newcastle aggancia il Manchester City. Il dilemma della rosa del Newcastle United in UEFA minaccia il sogno europeo: riusciranno a superare le avversità?. Dove vedere Tottenham Manchester United tv streaming: guarda la partita in diretta. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Newcastle-Manchester Utd: Tonali guida l'assalto alla Champions - I Magpies hanno svoltato dopo la vittoria in Carabao Cup. Sulla mediana l'azzurro sfida il portoghese Bruno Fernandes ... (gazzetta.it)

Newcastle vs. Man United lineups, predicted starting 11, confirmed team news, injuries: Under-fire Onana to start - Newcastle United welcome Manchester United to St James' Park as the Carabao Cup winners seek to cap a memorable season with a return to the UEFA Champions League.Eddie Howe's side claimed a commanding ... (msn.com)

Newcastle vs Man Utd prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats - All the information you need to know, including team line-ups, stats and predictions, as Newcastle face Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday. (football365.com)