Le Air Jordan 3 Rare Air non dovrebbero nemmeno esistere

Jordan 3 Rare Air, gli appassionati di sneaker si sono chiesti tutti la stessa cosa: «Ma che diavolo sono?».Air Jordan 3 Rare AirNikePer via del mix di stili assurdo, nessuno riusciva a capire a cosa potesse ispirarsi, né come tutto quel caos potesse avere un senso. Tuttavia, con il passare del tempo, le menti più acute si sono rese conto di come questo design non fosse stato pensato per essere perfetto, perché lo scopo era un altro. Ogni singolo dettaglio ed elemento è stato infatti rubato direttamente da una Air Jordan che non è mai stata realizzata.Air Jordan 3 Rare AirNikeLa tomaia delle Rare Air è realizzata in pelle anticata, apparentemente più pregiata di qualsiasi altra AJ3 in circolazione. La pelle scamosciata traforata Neutral Grey è applicata al sistema di allacciatura, mentre il caratteristico tallone con stampa Elephant è stato nascosto in modo da creare un effetto fai-da-te. Gqitalia.it - Le Air Jordan 3 Rare Air non dovrebbero nemmeno esistere Leggi su Gqitalia.it Quando la scorsa estate sono cominciate a trapelare le prime informazioni sulle AirAir, gli appassionati di sneaker si sono chiesti tutti la stessa cosa: «Ma che diavolo sono?».AirAirNikePer via del mix di stili assurdo, nessuno riusciva a capire a cosa potesse ispirarsi, né come tutto quel caos potesse avere un senso. Tuttavia, con il passare del tempo, le menti più acute si sono rese conto di come questo design non fosse stato pensato per essere perfetto, perché lo scopo era un altro. Ogni singolo dettaglio ed elemento è stato infatti rubato direttamente da una Airche non è mai stata realizzata.AirAirNikeLa tomaia delleAir è realizzata in pelle anticata, apparentemente più pregiata di qualsiasi altra AJ3 in circolazione. La pelle scamosciata traforata Neutral Grey è applicata al sistema di allacciatura, mentre il caratteristico tallone con stampa Elephant è stato nascosto in modo da creare un effetto fai-da-te.

Le Air Jordan 3 Rare Air non dovrebbero nemmeno esistere. Cos’hanno di speciale le Air Jordan 3 “Rare Air”. I migliori drop sneaker uomo di aprile 2025 sono una carrellata di vere e proprie sorprese. 10 sneakers Jordan più attese del 2024. fragment design x Air Jordan 3: Svelata la release date. La strana storia delle Jordan di Spike Lee finite in un cassonetto. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Le Air Jordan 3 Rare Air non dovrebbero nemmeno esistere - Quando la scorsa estate sono cominciate a trapelare le prime informazioni sulle Air Jordan 3 Rare Air, gli appassionati di sneaker si sono chiesti tutti la stessa cosa: «Ma che diavolo sono?». (gqitalia.it)

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Rare Air’ shouldn't even exist - The Air midsole is dipped in creamy ‘Coconut Milk’, and the highlight of the shoe is the Nike Air badge around the back. While the one on the left faces the correct way, the one on the right has been ... (gq-magazine.co.uk)

Jordan 3 'Rare Air' - Release Date, Notifications and Where to Buy - What would you wear with the Jordan 3 Rare Air sneaker? You'll need to make that decision pretty soon if you're planning on copping the next pair in a line of what feels like a trailer load of Jordan ... (msn.com)