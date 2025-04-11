ICW | Info & Card finale Fight Forever 50

Info e la Card finale di "Fight Forever 50" in programma Sabato 12 Aprile a S. Paolo D'Argon (BG):ICW Fight Forever 50Sabato 12 Aprile – S. Paolo D'Argon (BG)Centro Sportivo comunale – Via Bartolomeo Colleoni 3Inizio Ore 20.30 – Biglietti Online QUICampione Italiano Wrestling ICWMirko Mori (c) vs Nico InverardiTitolo Interregionale ICW/Fight ForeverJesse Jones (c) Vs El Ghepardero EspecialTitolo Femminile ICWEden (c) vs Irene3-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for Titoli di Coppia ICWReed Family (Mark Reed &; Machete) (c) vs 2 Cool for You (Falco &; Flamingo) Vs Double Speed (Spencer &; Zoom)Titolo Pesi Leggeri ICWNick Freddi (c) vs MariosoftKobra in The Bank MatchDave Atlas Vs Goro Vs Kobra Vs Luca Bjorn Vs Smiley Vegas Vs RIOTCharlie Kid Vs Dennis

