Harry Potter Tom Felton svela che i membri del cast originale si tengono aggiornati con un gruppo WhatsApp

Felton, interprete di Draco Malfoy, ha parlato di come i membri del cast dei film di Harry Potter sono rimasti amici. Tom Felton, durante un evento che si è svolto a Chicago, ha svelato di essere ancora in contatto con gli altri membri del cast di Harry Potter. L'interprete di Draco Malfoy, partecipando all'apertura di un nuovo negozio legato alla saga magica, ha infatti spiegato che l'amicizia tra gli interpreti è proseguita anche dopo la fine delle riprese. Un'amicizia ancora 'magica' Parlando del suo legame con le altre star di Harry Potter, Tom Felton ha spiegato: "Ho appena girato un video del negozio e l'ho mandato a loro nel gruppo WhatsApp. Sì, siamo ancora molto amici, siamo davvero vicini". Ovviamente gli . Movieplayer.it - Harry Potter, Tom Felton svela che i membri del cast originale si tengono aggiornati con un gruppo WhatsApp Leggi su Movieplayer.it Tom, interprete di Draco Malfoy, ha parlato di come ideldei film disono rimasti amici. Tom, durante un evento che si è svolto a Chicago, hato di essere ancora in contatto con gli altrideldi. L'interprete di Draco Malfoy, partecipando all'apertura di un nuovo negozio legato alla saga magica, ha infatti spiegato che l'amicizia tra gli interpreti è proseguita anche dopo la fine delle riprese. Un'amicizia ancora 'magica' Parlando del suo legame con le altre star di, Tomha spiegato: "Ho appena girato un video del negozio e l'ho mandato a loro nel. Sì, siamo ancora molto amici, siamo davvero vicini". Ovviamente gli .

Harry Potter, Tom Felton svela che i membri del cast originale si tengono aggiornati con un gruppo WhatsApp. Tom Felton è apparso in Harry Potter per appena mezz'ora! Ecco quanto fu pagato. Harry Potter, ai BAFTA l'emozionante reunion tra Tom Felton e Warwick Davis. Harry Potter, ecco come sarebbe stato Draco Malfoy se fosse stato buono [FOTO]. L'attore di Harry Potter, famoso in tutto il mondo, entra in azione con una vettura di Formula E. Harry Potter, Tom Felton guida la reunion del cast: ecco il selfie. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Harry Potter, Tom Felton svela che i membri del cast originale si tengono aggiornati con un gruppo WhatsApp - Tom Felton, durante un evento che si è svolto a Chicago, ha svelato di essere ancora in contatto con gli altri membri del cast di Harry Potter. L'interprete di Draco Malfoy, partecipando all'apertura ... (msn.com)

“Harry Potter”'s Tom Felton Still Calls Jason Isaacs 'Dad' — and Yes, He Has Thoughts on that “White Lotus” Finale (Exclusive) - The actor spoke to PEOPLE about his long-lasting relationships with his former costars at the opening of the Harry Potter Shop Chicago ... (msn.com)

“Harry Potter”'s Tom Felton Confirms There's an OG Cast Group Text — and Shares What He Last Sent (Exclusive) - The magic of Harry Potter still hits for franchise star Tom Felton — and it's kept him connected to his beloved costars, too. Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the opening of the Harry Potter Shop in ... (msn.com)