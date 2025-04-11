Gotion High-tech Releases 2022 ESG Report | R&D Investment Reaches RMB 2 416 Billion for the Year





With a revenue of RMB 23.052 Billion for the Year, Gotion High-tech invested an impressive RMB 2.416 Billion in research and development. As a leading enterprise in the field of power batteries, Gotion High-tech recently released its "2022 ESG Report," detailing the work and contributions made in key areas such as corporate governance, industrial layout, technological innovation, low-carbon operation, employee development, and social contribution over the past Year. Among them, Gotion High-tech's R&D Investment ratio of 10.48% leads the industry.2022 was a challenging Year, but Gotion High-tech overcame the tough market environment and achieved a revenue of RMB 23.052 Billion, a Year-on-Year increase of 122.59%, with overseas revenue reaching RMB 2. Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it HEFEI, China, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/With a revenue of RMB 23.052for theinvested an impressive RMB 2.416in research and development. As a leading enterprise in the field of power batteries,recently released its "ESG," detailing the work and contributions made in key areas such as corporate governance, industrial layout,nological innovation, low-carbon operation, employee development, and social contribution over the past. Among them,'s R&Dratio of 10.48% leads the industry.was a challenging, butovercame the tough market environment and achieved a revenue of RMB 23.052, a-on-increase of 122.59%, with overseas revenue reaching RMB 2.

Gotion annuncia la batteria con ricarica 5C. Solid Edge 2024 estende le funzionalità di progettazione basate sulla IA presenti in Siemens Xcelerator. L'Europa delle batterie cresce: arriva la gigafactory Gotion-Inobat. Guai in arrivo per l'industria auto europea: perché Xi Jinping fa tappa in Marocco?. Cina e Slovacchia stringono legami più stretti, mentre permangono controversie commerciali con l'UE. Media, Xi visita il Marocco dopo il G20 in Brasile. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Gotion High-tech Co.,Ltd. (002074.SZ) - Gotion High-tech hosted its 13th Technology Conference on May 17, unveiling its new products and new technology, including 5C ultra-fast charging G-Current battery ready for immediate mass production, ... (au.finance.yahoo.com)

CIBF2025 to Unveil Breakthroughs Shaping the Future of Energy Storage - The event will also highlight advancements in smart battery management systems (BMS) and energy storage solutions. In a move to ... (informazione.it)

Gotion Hi-Tech - Chinese battery giant Gotion High-tech has expressed interest in further investing in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in central Vietnam's Ha Tinh province, Vietnamese ... (energytrend.com)