Eagles of the Republic di Tarik Saleh in Concorso al Festival di Cannes 2025

Concorso al 78° Festival di Cannes 2025 il nuovo attesissimo film del regista svedese-egiziano Tarik Saleh, già noto al grande pubblico per i successi internazionali La cospirazione del Cairo e Omicidio al Cairo. Il titolo del suo ultimo lavoro è Eagles of the Republic, e promette di conquistare la Croisette con una storia di potere, desiderio e intrighi politici ambientata nel cuore dell'Egitto contemporaneo. Un cast internazionale per un thriller ad alta tensioneNel ruolo del protagonista ritroviamo Fares Fares, volto familiare del cinema di Saleh, affiancato da Lyna Khoudri (The French Dispatch, Non conosci Papicha) e Cherien Dabis. Il film è una produzione internazionale che coinvolge Francia, Svezia e Danimarca, confermando il respiro globale del progetto.

