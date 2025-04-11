CM Punk | Eddie Guerrero mi ha insegnato tanto

Eddie Guerrero viene licenziato dalla WWE si ritrova presto a lavorare con Punk sulla scena indie. Tra questi, un trio di incontri per la IWA: Mid-South e altri due incontri per l’International Wrestling Cartel di Pittsburgh.Alistair McGeorge per Metro UK ha parlato con CM Punk prima di WrestleMania41. Punk ha parlato del periodo in cui ha lavorato con Eddie Guerrero e di alcune delle cose più importanti che ha imparato dalle loro interazioni. CM Punk si è dettto grato di aver avuto la possibilità di condividere il ring con il compianto Eddie.“Era molto triste. Era stato licenziato, stava affrontando un divorzio. Non sapeva quando avrebbe rivisto i suoi figli”, ha spiegato Punk. “E quando sei al top come lo era lui, tornare indietro, nelle indies, è difficile. Zonawrestling.net - CM Punk: “Eddie Guerrero mi ha insegnato tanto” Leggi su Zonawrestling.net Nel 2002 quandoviene licenziato dalla WWE si ritrova presto a lavorare consulla scena indie. Tra questi, un trio di incontri per la IWA: Mid-South e altri due incontri per l’International Wrestling Cartel di Pittsburgh.Alistair McGeorge per Metro UK ha parlato con CMprima di WrestleMania41.ha parlato del periodo in cui ha lavorato cone di alcune delle cose più importanti che ha imparato dalle loro interazioni. CMsi è dettto grato di aver avuto la possibilità di condividere il ring con il compianto.“Era molto triste. Era stato licenziato, stava affrontando un divorzio. Non sapeva quando avrebbe rivisto i suoi figli”, ha spiegato. “E quando sei al top come lo era lui, tornare indietro, nelle indies, è difficile.

