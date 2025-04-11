A Quiet Place II | le più grandi domande senza risposta del film

Quali sono le più grandi domande senza risposta di A Quiet Place II (qui la recensione)?. Sequel di A Quiet Place del 2018 (qui la recensione), il film inizia poco dopo il sacrificio di Lee Abbott (John Krasinski) per salvare la sua famiglia. Nonostante la sua morte, però, Evelyn (Emily Blunt), Regan e Marcus non erano ancora al sicuro e così il sequel dà il via a un loro nuovo viaggio che li porta ad incontrare un volto familiare, separarsi per la prima volta e lottare continuamente contro i mostri alieni. Il sequel si svolge nell'arco di pochi giorni e, mentre il film originale era incentrato sulla sola famiglia Abbott, A Quiet Place II ha introdotto una manciata di nuovi personaggi, tra cui l'Emmett di Cillian Murphy.Vecchio amico di Lee da prima che i mostri attaccassero, Emmett si unisce a Regan nel suo viaggio alla ricerca di altri sopravvissuti.

