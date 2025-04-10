WWE | Mister Kennedy e il promo del rimpianto

Kennedy in WWE. Un percorso che doveva portarlo al titolo mondiale, ma le note vicende extra e in-ring l'hanno frenato, per poi condurlo al licenziamento. In un'intervista con Rewind Recap Relive, Ken Anderson ha parlato di uno dei rimpianti della sua carriera, ovvero il promo che avrebbe voluto fare dopo la sua vittoria a WrestleMania 23. Anderson vinse la valigetta del Money in the Bank in quell'evento. Voleva usare una catchphrase da lui inventata, ovvero: "I bravi ragazzi arrivano ultimi, grazie a Dio sono uno stronzo.", ma gli fu vietato.Ha detto:"Quel promo è uno dei miei più grandi rimpianti nel mondo del wrestling. Quando ho iniziato in WWE, Vince mi chiese: 'Hai qualche catchphrase?' Io dissi: 'I bravi ragazzi arrivano ultimi.

