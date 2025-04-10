Supergirl | Woman of Tomorrow una foto dal set svela il costume di Milly Alcock

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, una foto dal set svela il costume di Milly AlcockIl costume di Milly Alcock in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow è stato finalmente svelato attraverso nuove foto del set di DC Universe. Con il film è ancora nel pieno delle riprese principali, l'utente @UnBoxPHDFILM è riuscito a scattare la prima foto del set che ritrae la Alcock con il suo vero costume. La foto mostra l'eroina in cima a un camion militare, nel bel mezzo di quella che sembra essere una battaglia di grandi proporzioni. Per vedere il primo sguardo (non ufficiale) all'attrice nei panni di Kara Zor-El con il suo costume DC nel film, si può cliccare qui.CORRELATE:James Gunn condivide una nuova foto di Milly Alcock dal setJames Gunn aggiorna sulla produzione di Supergirl, elogia la star del DCU Milly AlcockJames Gunn condivide una prima immagine di Milly AlcockTutto quello che sappiamo su Supergirl: Woman of TomorrowSupergirl: Woman of Tomorrow è un adattamento dell'omonima miniserie in otto numeri di Tom King e Bilquis Evely, che vede l'eroina titolare impegnata in un'odissea nello spazio insieme a una giovane aliena, Ruthye, che vuole vendicare la morte della sua famiglia per mano del guerriero Krem delle Colline Gialle.

