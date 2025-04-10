Masters of the Universe | il Principe Adam il Castello di Grayskull e lo Skeletor di Jared Leto FOTO

FOTO dal set londinese del film live-action sui Dominatori dell'Universo trapelate online anticiperebbero alcuni ingredienti chiave tra cui il look del malvagio villain di Jared Leto. Il potere di Grayskull, o forse solo i curiosi che si aggirano intorno al set londinese di Masters of the Universe ci regalano un sguardo ad alcuni ingredienti chiave dell'adattamento live-action ispirato alle popolari action figure Mattel. Nel FOTO si intravedono il Principe Adam di Nicholas Galitzine, l'iconico Castello di Grayskull e (forse) lo SkeLetor di Jared Leto. Le FOTO e le riprese sarebbero state fatte con i droni sono state effettuate da una certa distanza, ma si possono distinguere l'inconfondibile ponte levatoio del Castello di Grayskull così come il Principe Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) prigioniero e diverse figure incappucciate, una . Movieplayer.it - Masters of the Universe: il Principe Adam, il Castello di Grayskull e lo Skeletor di Jared Leto (FOTO) Leggi su Movieplayer.it Nuovedal set londinese del film live-action sui Dominatori dell'Universo trapelate online anticiperebbero alcuni ingredienti chiave tra cui il look del malvagio villain di. Il potere di, o forse solo i curiosi che si aggirano intorno al set londinese diof theci regalano un sguardo ad alcuni ingredienti chiave dell'adattamento live-action ispirato alle popolari action figure Mattel. Nelsi intravedono ildi Nicholas Galitzine, l'iconicodie (forse) lodi. Lee le riprese sarebbero state fatte con i droni sono state effettuate da una certa distanza, ma si possono distinguere l'inconfondibile ponte levatoio deldicosì come il(Nicholas Galitzine) prigioniero e diverse figure incappucciate, una .

Masters of the Universe: il Principe Adam, il Castello di Grayskull e lo Skeletor di Jared Leto (FOTO). Masters of the Universe, Camila Mendes spiega come si differenzia dai supereroi Marvel e DC. Masters of the Universe - L'inedito set del Castello di Grayskull. Masters of the Universe: primo sguardo (col binocolo) a Jared Leto nei panni di Skeletor?. Jared Leto sarà Skeletor e tutto quello che sappiamo sul nuovo Masters of the Universe. Masters of the Universe, annunciata la data di uscita del film Mattel in live-action. Ne parlano su altre fonti

Masters of the Universe: il Principe Adam, il Castello di Grayskull e lo Skeletor di Jared Leto (FOTO) - Il potere di Grayskull, o forse solo i curiosi che si aggirano intorno al set londinese di Masters of the Universe ci regalano un sguardo ad alcuni ingredienti chiave dell'adattamento live-action ispi ... (msn.com)

Jared Leto nel ruolo di Skeletor: il reboot di Masters of the Universe si prepara al grande debutto - Jared Leto protagonista in "Tron: Ares" e nel reboot di "Masters of the Universe", presentato al CinemaCon a Londra, con un cast stellare e attesa crescente per l'uscita nel 2026. (ecodelcinema.com)

Masters of the Universe condivide il primo sguardo a Skeletor di Jared Leto al CinemaCon - Jared Leto interpreterà il villain Skeletor nel nuovo live action di Masters of the Universe e il suo look è stato mostrato in anteprima al CinemaCon 2025. (comingsoon.it)