Il film di Benedict Cumberbatch The Thing With Feathers ha una data di uscita

Benedict Cumberbatch torna al cinema con un'interpretazione profonda e disturbante nel film The Thing With Feathers, diretto da Dylan Southern e tratto dall'opera letteraria Grief Is the Thing With Feathers dello scrittore Max Porter. Dopo la presentazione al Sundance film Festival, il film ha trovato casa grazie a Briarcliff Entertainment, che ne ha fissato la distribuzione americana per il 31 ottobre 2025.The Thing With Feathers: Benedict Cumberbatch protagonista del nuovo dramma psicologico al cinema da ottobreLa pellicola si addentra nei meandri del dolore umano attraverso una narrazione visiva cupa e onirica. Al centro del racconto, un uomo (interpretato da Cumberbatch) affronta il devastante vuoto lasciato dalla moglie, improvvisamente scomparsa. Costretto a crescere da solo i due figli, il protagonista viene assalito da un'entità grottesca e allegorica: un corvo dalla natura disturbante, che si insinua nella casa e nella mente dell'uomo, alimentando la sua discesa verso la follia.

