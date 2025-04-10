Brazilian jiu-jitsu 10 medaglie a Bologna per il Lotus club Viterbo

medagliere per il Lotus club Bjj Viterbo, che a Bologna ha partecipato al torneo italiano di Brazilian jiu-jitsu organizzato dalla Uijj e Fijlkam valido a livello nazionale. La squadra capitanata da Federico Burratti ha portato nella Tuscia 6 oro, 1 argento e 4 bronzi."La nostra scuola.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu, 10 medaglie a Bologna per il Lotus club Viterbo. European IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025 - Il riassuntone | : MMA / UFC / Bjj dal 2008. UFC FPI 10: Nicky Rodriguez vs. Victor Hugo nuovo main Event. Ecco l’Officina delle arti marziali. La NewSportProject Jiu-jitsu Fasano al 13° Italian National Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship Open Gi E No-Gi. La Gherradores Jiu Jitsu Oschiri fa incetta di medaglie sul tatami di Golfo Aranci. Ne parlano su altre fonti

