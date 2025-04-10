AEW | Gli Young Bucks spiegano il loro ritorno a Dynasty e offrono un’alleanza a Jon Moxley

Dynasty, ultimo PPV della AEW, gli Young Bucks hanno fatto ritorno intervenendo nel main event valido per il titolo mondiale e hanno aiutato il campione Jon Moxley a mantenere la cintura. Un attacco ai danni di Swerve Strickland che ha fatto molto discutere nelle ore e giorni successivi al PPV, con tanti che si sono anche interrogati sulle motivazioni degli Young Bucks, ben ricordando la loro fuga in fretta e furia proprio mentre la tirannia dei Death Riders stava avendo inizio. "Non dimentichiamo gli amici"Gli Young Bucks già questa notte hanno fornito la loro versione, motivando l'intervento di Dynasty. I fratelli Jackson sono saliti sul ring al termine del match di Jon Moxley e con lui c'è stato solo uno scambio di sguardi. Il primo a parlare è stato Nicholas e ha affermato che l'attacco a Strickland è stato fatto per due motivi: il primo per aiutare Adam "Hangman" Page che aveva promesso a Swerve che non gli avrebbe fatto vincere il titolo, loro non dimenticano gli amici e l'hanno fatto per lui.

