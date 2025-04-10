Adidas Home of Sport riapre a Milano | il 16 aprile show con Marchisio e Paz

Adidas annuncia con grande entusiasmo la riapertura del suo concept store, oggi in Corso Vittorio Emanuele II a Milano. Il rinnovato spazio, che adotta il concept Adidas Home of Sport, ridefinisce l'experience Sportiva mixando performance, stile e community. Per celebrare nel migliore dei modi questa "nuova era dello Sport" a Milano, mercoledì 16 aprile si terrà un evento speciale di inaugurazione. Il tutto con la partecipazione di personaggi del calibro di Claudio Marchisio, Francesco Camarda e Nico Paz, pronti a interagire con i fan. Ebbene sì, Adidas Home of Sport punta a diventare il nuovo punto di riferimento per gli appassionati di Sport a Milano. Ciò offrendo un'esperienza immersiva che mixa Sport, design e moda. Lo spazio rinnovato, in linea con il format Adidas "Home of Sport" presentato per la prima volta a Parigi lo scorso 30 maggio, si distingue per semplicità, accessibilità e un'estetica innovativa.

