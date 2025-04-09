Zoe Kravitz e Austin Butler indizi su un nuovo amore

nuovo film di Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing, ma i baci sul set potrebbero avere portato a qualcosa di vero nella realtà: secondo le ultime indiscrezioni Zoë Kravitz e Austin Butler sarebbero una nuova coppia.Una fonte ha rivelato al Sun che i due attori si sarebbero frequentati parecchio negli ultimi tempi: «Hanno trascorso del tempo insieme nelle ultime settimane, vanno molto d’accordo e c’è una bella chimica, dentro e fuori dal set. Austin e Zoë hanno tenuto la cosa nascosta e non hanno ancora messo un’etichetta su nulla».Zoë Kravitz e Austin Butler, l’avvicinamento dopo la fine delle loro storieKravitz, 36 anni, e Butler, 33, escono entrambi da storie piuttosto importanti. L’attrice di Big Little Lies è stata legata al collega Channing Tatum, 44 anni, e si parlava addirittura di nozze, ma a ottobre scorso i due hanno annullato il fidanzamento. Amica.it - Zoe Kravitz e Austin Butler, indizi su un nuovo amore Leggi su Amica.it A ottobre hanno recitato insieme nelfilm di Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing, ma i baci sul set potrebbero avere portato a qualcosa di vero nella realtà: secondo le ultime indiscrezioni Zoësarebbero una nuova coppia.Una fonte ha rivelato al Sun che i due attori si sarebbero frequentati parecchio negli ultimi tempi: «Hanno trascorso del tempo insieme nelle ultime settimane, vanno molto d’accordo e c’è una bella chimica, dentro e fuori dal set.e Zoë hanno tenuto la cosa nascosta e non hanno ancora messo un’etichetta su nulla».Zoë, l’avvicinamento dopo la fine delle loro storie, 36 anni, e, 33, escono entrambi da storie piuttosto importanti. L’attrice di Big Little Lies è stata legata al collega Channing Tatum, 44 anni, e si parlava addirittura di nozze, ma a ottobre scorso i due hanno annullato il fidanzamento.

